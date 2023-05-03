CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Wednesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% lower at C$1.3634 to the greenback, or 73.35 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3604 to 1.3639.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 3.6 basis points to 2.791%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 3.3975%.

U.S. June crude CLc1 futures fell $2.33 to $69.33 a barrel on Wednesday..

