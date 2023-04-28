CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Friday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.3% lower at C$1.3636 to the greenback, or 73.34 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3592 to 1.3667.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 8.9 basis points to 2.873%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 3.4409%.

U.S. June crude CLc1 futures rose 44 cents to $75.2 a barrel on Friday..

