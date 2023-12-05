CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Tuesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.4% lower at C$1.3585 to the greenback, or 73.61 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3535 to 1.3591.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 7.2 basis points to 3.377%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 4.2011%.

U.S. January crude CLc1 futures fell 39 cents to $72.65 a barrel on Tuesday.

