CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Wednesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% lower at C$1.3592 to the greenback, or 73.57 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3542 to 1.3594.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 2.2 basis points to 3.557%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 4.309%.

U.S. January crude CLc1 futures rose 96 cents to $77.37 a barrel on Wednesday.

