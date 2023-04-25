CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Tuesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.4% lower at C$1.3586 to the greenback, or 73.61 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3525 to 1.3601.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 6 basis points to 2.85%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 3.4297%.

U.S. June crude CLc1 futures fell 83 cents to $77.93 a barrel on Tuesday..

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.