CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Monday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0% lower at C$1.364 to the greenback, or 73.31 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3623 to 1.3661.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 2.9 basis points to 3.69%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 4.443%.

U.S. January crude CLc1 futures fell 60 cents to $74.94 a barrel on Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.