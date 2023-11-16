CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Thursday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.2% lower at C$1.371 to the greenback, or 72.94 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3678 to 1.3735.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 6.1 basis points to 3.691%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 4.457%.

U.S. December crude CLc1 futures fell 51 cents to $76.15 a barrel on Thursday.

Canadian housing starts in Octoberrose more than expected to 274,700 units from a revised 270,700 units the previous month, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said.

A survey of 13 economists polled by Reuters had forecast October housing starts falling to 252.9,000 units.

