CANADA FX DEBT- Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Monday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.2% lower at C$1.382 to the greenback, or 72.36 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3788 to 1.3831.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 1.7 basis points to 3.84%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 4.6737%.

U.S. December crude CLc1 futures fell 9 cents to $77.08 a barrel on Monday.

