CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Friday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0% lower at C$1.381 to the greenback, or 72.41 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3792 to 1.3854.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 1.7 basis points to 3.84%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 4.628%.

U.S. December crude CLc1 futures rose $1.43 to settle at $77.17 a barrel on Friday.

