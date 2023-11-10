CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Friday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% lower at C$1.382 to the greenback, or 72.36 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3792 to 1.3823.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 7.5 basis points to 3.782%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 4.5727%.

U.S. December crude CLc1 futures rose 97 cents to $76.71 a barrel on Friday.

