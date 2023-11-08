CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Wednesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.2% lower at C$1.3792 to the greenback, or 72.51 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3756 to 1.3799.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 1.2 basis points to 3.747%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 4.5646%.

U.S. December crude CLc1 futures fell 55 cents to $76.82 a barrel on Wednesday.

The value of building permits in Canada fell -6.5% in September, Statistics Canada said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.