CANADA FX DEBT- Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Tuesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.4% lower at C$1.3751 to the greenback, or 72.72 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3691 to 1.376.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 6.1 basis points to 3.755%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 4.6038%.

U.S. December crude CLc1 futures fell $1.37 to $79.45 a barrel on Tuesday.

