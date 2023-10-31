CANADA FX DEBT- Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Tuesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.2% lower at C$1.3847 to the greenback, or 72.22 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3814 to 1.3852.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 3.6 basis points to 3.997%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 4.8498%.

U.S. December crude CLc1 futures rose 56 cents to $82.87 a barrel on Tuesday.

