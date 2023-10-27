CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Friday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.3% lower at C$1.3878 to the greenback, or 72.06 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3797 to 1.3879.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 2.5 basis points to 3.977%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 4.8473%.

U.S. December crude CLc1 futures rose $2.33 to settle at $85.54 a barrel on Friday.

