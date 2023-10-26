CANADA FX DEBT- Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Thursday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% lower at C$1.3811 to the greenback, or 72.41 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.379 to 1.3825.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 10.5 basis points to 4.017%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 4.9039%.

U.S. December crude CLc1 futures fell $2.05 to $83.34 a barrel on Thursday.

