CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Tuesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0% lower at C$1.3594 to the greenback, or 73.56 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.357 to 1.3617.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 8.4 basis points to 4.071%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 4.6924%.

U.S. November crude CLc1 futures fell 37 cents to $86.01 a barrel on Tuesday.

