CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Wednesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0% lower at C$1.3714 to the greenback, or 72.92 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3691 to 1.3724.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 9.2 basis points to 4.183%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 4.7413%.

U.S. November crude CLc1 futures fell $1.6 to $87.63 a barrel on Wednesday.

