CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Monday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.4% lower at C$1.3624 to the greenback, or 73.4 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3557 to 1.3627.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 4.1 basis points to 4.032%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 4.6433%.

U.S. November crude CLc1 futures fell 2 cents to $90.77 a barrel on Monday.

