CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Tuesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.3% lower at C$1.3498 to the greenback, or 74.09 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.345 to 1.3511.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 4.4 basis points to 3.982%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 4.4948%.

U.S. November crude CLc1 futures fell 36 cents to $89.32 a barrel on Tuesday.

