CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Thursday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% lower at C$1.3651 to the greenback, or 73.25 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3633 to 1.3664.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 0.4 basis points to 3.687%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 4.2797%.

U.S. October crude CLc1 futures fell 21 cents to $87.33 a barrel on Thursday.

The value of building permits in Canada fell -1.5% in July, Statistics Canada said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.