CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Wednesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% lower at C$1.365 to the greenback, or 73.26 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3627 to 1.3671.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 3.8 basis points to 3.656%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 4.2479%.

U.S. October crude CLc1 futures fell 25 cents to $86.44 a barrel on Wednesday.

