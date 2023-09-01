CANADA FX DEBT Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Friday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.3% lower at C$1.3542 to the greenback, or 73.84 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.349 to 1.3555.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 5.7 basis points to 3.508%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 4.0888%.

U.S. October crude CLc1 futures rose $1.22 to $84.85 a barrel on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.