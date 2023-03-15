CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Wednesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.5% lower at C$1.3757 to the greenback, or 72.69 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3661 to 1.3782.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 20 basis points to 2.702%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 3.4679%.

U.S. April crude CLc1 futures fell $2.01 to $69.32 a barrel on Wednesday..

Canadian housing starts in Februaryrose more than expected to 244,000 units from a revised 216,500 units the previous month, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said.

A survey of 14 economists polled by Reuters had forecast February housing starts rising to 220,000 units.

