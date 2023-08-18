CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Friday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.2% lower at C$1.3568 to the greenback, or 73.7 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3525 to 1.3574.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 2.5 basis points to 3.743%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 4.2704%.

U.S. September crude CLc1 futures fell 74 cents to $79.65 a barrel on Friday.

