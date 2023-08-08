CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Tuesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.4% lower at C$1.3417 to the greenback, or 74.53 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3366 to 1.3501.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 3.6 basis points to 3.517%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 4.024%.

U.S. September crude CLc1 futures rose 98 cents to settle at $82.92 a barrel on Tuesday.

