CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Tuesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.9% lower at C$1.3486 to the greenback, or 74.15 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3366 to 1.3501.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 9.9 basis points to 3.454%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 4.0039%.

U.S. September crude CLc1 futures fell $1.54 to $80.4 a barrel on Tuesday.

