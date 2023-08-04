CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Friday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% lower at C$1.3363 to the greenback, or 74.83 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3335 to 1.3393.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 4.3 basis points to 3.67%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 4.1675%.

U.S. September crude CLc1 futures rose 35 cents to $81.9 a barrel on Friday.

