CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Wednesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.5% lower at C$1.3231 to the greenback, or 75.58 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3169 to 1.3235.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 4.2 basis points to 3.473%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 3.8648%.

U.S. September crude CLc1 futures fell 83 cents to $78.8 a barrel on Wednesday.

