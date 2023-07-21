CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Friday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.3% lower at C$1.321 to the greenback, or 75.7 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3154 to 1.321.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 6.9 basis points to 3.429%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 3.8192%.

U.S. September crude CLc1 futures rose $1.08 to $76.73 a barrel on Friday.

Canadian retail sales fell 0.2% in June from May. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected retail sales growth of 0.5%.Excluding autos. retail sales fell 0.0% in June, Statistics Canada said. Analysts had forecast June sales, excluding autos, to be up 0.3%.

