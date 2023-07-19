CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Wednesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% lower at C$1.318 to the greenback, or 75.87 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3163 to 1.3193.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 3.2 basis points to 3.349%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 3.758%.

U.S. August crude CLc1 futures rose 53 cents to $76.28 a barrel on Wednesday.

