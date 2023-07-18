CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Tuesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.2% lower at C$1.322 to the greenback, or 75.64 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3185 to 1.3226.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 5.2 basis points to 3.349%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 3.7579%.

U.S. August crude CLc1 futures fell 4 cents to $74.11 a barrel on Tuesday.

Canadian housing starts in Junerose more than expected to 281,400 units from a revised 200,000 units the previous month, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said.

A survey of 13 economists polled by Reuters had forecast June housing starts rising to 220,000 units.

Canada's annual inflation rate eased to 2.8% in June, down from 3.4% in May, Statistics Canada said. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected an annual rate of 3%

