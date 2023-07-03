CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Monday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% lower at C$1.325 to the greenback, or 75.47 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3237 to 1.3273.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 9.2 basis points to 3.271%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 3.8349%.

U.S. August crude CLc1 futures rose 62 cents to $71.26 a barrel on Monday.

