CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Monday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.2% lower at C$1.3617 to the greenback, or 73.44 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3583 to 1.3628.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 3.4 basis points to 3.308%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 3.9088%.

U.S. April crude CLc1 futures fell 82 cents to $78.86 a barrel on Monday​.

