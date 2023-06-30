CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Friday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% lower at C$1.3267 to the greenback, or 75.37 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3242 to 1.3283.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 4.1 basis points to 3.322%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 3.8269%.

U.S. August crude CLc1 futures rose 77 cents to $70.63 a barrel on Friday.

