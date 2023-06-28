CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Wednesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.6% lower at C$1.327 to the greenback, or 75.36 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.319 to 1.3275.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 6.1 basis points to 3.258%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 3.7465%.

U.S. August crude CLc1 futures fell 30 cents to $67.4 a barrel on Wednesday.

