CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Tuesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% lower at C$1.3161 to the greenback, or 75.98 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3117 to 1.3177.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 1.3 basis points to 3.302%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 3.7309%.

U.S. August crude CLc1 futures fell 82 cents to $68.55 a barrel on Tuesday.

Canada's annual inflation rate eased to 3.4% in May, down from 4.4% in April, Statistics Canada said. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected an annual rate of 3.4%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.