CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Friday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.5% lower at C$1.3216 to the greenback, or 75.67 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3144 to 1.3225.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 11.4 basis points to 3.34%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 3.7018%.

U.S. August crude CLc1 futures fell $1.38 to $68.13 a barrel on Friday.

