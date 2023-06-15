The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Thursday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0% lower at C$1.3325 to the greenback, or 75.05 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.332 to 1.3354.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 2.1 basis points to 3.39%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 3.7629%.

U.S. July crude CLc1 futures rose 64 cents to $68.91 a barrel on Thursday.

Canadian factory sales fell 0.3% in April from April, Statistics Canada said. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected factory sales to drop 0.2%.

Canadian housing starts in Mayfell more than expected to 202,500 units from a revised 261,399.99999999997 units the previous month, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said.

A survey of 11 economists polled by Reuters had forecast May housing starts falling to 235,000 units.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.