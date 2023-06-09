CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Friday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0% lower at C$1.3353 to the greenback, or 74.89 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3317 to 1.3371.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 5.2 basis points to 3.391%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 3.7471%.

U.S. July crude CLc1 futures rose 20 cents to $71.49 a barrel on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.