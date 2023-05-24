CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Wednesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.3% lower at C$1.3543 to the greenback, or 73.84 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3496 to 1.3559.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 1 basis points to 3.202%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 3.6843%.

U.S. July crude CLc1 futures rose $1.23 to $74.14 a barrel on Wednesday..

