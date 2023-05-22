CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Monday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0% lower at C$1.3504 to the greenback, or 74.05 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3486 to 1.3517.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 3.9 basis points to 3.136%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 3.7014%.

U.S. June crude CLc1 futures fell 5 cents to $71.5 a barrel on Monday..

