CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Thursday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.5% lower at C$1.3436 to the greenback, or 74.43 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3364 to 1.3439.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 8.5 basis points to 2.821%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 3.3583%.

U.S. June crude CLc1 futures fell 78 cents to $71.78 a barrel on Thursday..

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.