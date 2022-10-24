CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Monday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.5% lower at C$1.3714 to the greenback, or 72.92 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3607 to 1.3754.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 4.4 basis points to 3.574%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 4.1813%.

U.S. December crude CLc1 futures fell $1.67 to $83.38 a barrel on Monday​.

