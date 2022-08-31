CANADA FX DEBT- Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Wednesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.2% lower at C$1.3119 to the greenback, or 76.23 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3064 to 1.314.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 0.1 basis points to 3.072%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 3.1306%.

U.S. October crude CLc1 futures fell $2.09 to settle at $89.55 a barrel on Wednesday​.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.