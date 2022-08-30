CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Tuesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.7% lower at C$1.3102 to the greenback, or 76.32 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2973 to 1.3108.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 1.1 basis points to 3.072%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt were flat at 3.1081%.

U.S. October crude CLc1 futures fell $5.37 to settle at $91.64 a barrel on Tuesday​.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.