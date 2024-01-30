CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield holds steady

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Tuesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt held steady.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.2% lower at C$1.3437 to the greenback, or 74.42 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.34 to 1.3438.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 0 basis points to 3.449%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 4.0605%.

U.S. March crude CLc1 futures fell 63 cents to $76.15 a barrel on Tuesday.

