CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Thursday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0% lower at C$1.3163 to the greenback, or 75.97 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.314 to 1.317.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 4.1 basis points to 3.427%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 3.7674%.

U.S. August crude CLc1 futures fell $1.49 to $71.04 a barrel on Thursday.

