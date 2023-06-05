CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Monday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% lower at C$1.3435 to the greenback, or 74.43 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3419 to 1.3451.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 6.8 basis points to 3.298%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 3.7409%.

U.S. July crude CLc1 futures rose $1.78 to $73.52 a barrel on Monday.

