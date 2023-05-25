CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Thursday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% lower at C$1.3607 to the greenback, or 73.49 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3587 to 1.3613.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 3.3 basis points to 3.301%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 3.7844%.

U.S. July crude CLc1 futures fell $1.11 to $73.23 a barrel on Thursday..

