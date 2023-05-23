CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Tuesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0% lower at C$1.3506 to the greenback, or 74.04 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3486 to 1.3548.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 8.9 basis points to 3.225%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 3.7553%.

U.S. July crude CLc1 futures rose 99 cents to $73.04 a barrel on Tuesday..

